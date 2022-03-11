 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 17:18
HomeBusiness News

Washington bans dollar supply to Russia

The US is ramping up its pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine
Washington bans dollar supply to Russia
© Getty Images / Chris Clor

On Friday, the United States prohibited the exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, of US dollar-denominated banknotes to the Russian government or any person located in Russia. The White House is ramping up economic pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

This presents a serious problem for Russia, which is a major oil exporter, as most oil contracts are settled in US currency.

On March 2, the European Union also banned the export and import of euro banknotes to Russia. An exception was made only for individuals arriving in Russia, diplomatic missions, and international organizations with legal immunity.

For more stories on economy & finance, visit RT’s business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies