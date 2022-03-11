 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 16:49
HomeBusiness News

EU sets date for energy independence from Russia

Brussels plans to propose phasing out Russian fossil fuels to improve European energy security
EU sets date for energy independence from Russia
© Getty Images / Kameleon007

The European Commission is planning to unveil, before its summit in May, a set of proposals for abandoning Russian gas, oil and coal, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

As part of the proposed plan, the Commission is expected to present, by mid-May, a number of possible measures to “optimize” the design of the electricity market with a view to decarbonizing the energy mix. The plan is expected to help to completely eliminate dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

“In the short-term, we need to address high energy prices and prepare for next winter. On top of price regulation and state aid, we are looking at options to limit the rise of electricity prices,” von der Leyen said.

Earlier this week, the EC President said in a post on Twitter that the EU was “too dependent on Russian fossil fuels and, in particular, gas.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies