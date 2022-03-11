 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 15:14
HomeBusiness News

US sees consumer prices jump most since 1982

Inflation soaring amid rising commodity and labor costs
US sees consumer prices jump most since 1982
© Getty Images / Spencer Platt / Staff

February consumer price gains in the US accelerated by 7.9% compared to last year, marking the fastest annual jump since 1982. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) outpaced January’s previous 40-year high of 7.5%.

On a month-over-month basis, consumer price increases also accelerated. The widely followed inflation gauge surged 0.8% in February from a month earlier after increasing by 0.6% in January, reflecting rising gasoline, food and shelter costs.

Last month, the energy index jumped 3.5%, marking the largest monthly surge since October. Over the past year, the energy index was up 25.6%. Meanwhile, core prices increased 0.5% from a month earlier and 6.4% from a year ago.

Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices READ MORE: Biden says he ‘can’t do much’ on gas prices

“Inflation is not likely to roll over and begin to come down for several more months,” Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Barclays, told Bloomberg.

“This sets the stage for where we are now. And we need to see how long this conflict [in Ukraine] plays out and how disruptive the sanctions regime actually is.”

The food price index rose 1% month-on-month, also picking up slightly from January’s 0.9% rise. This was driven in turn by prices for food at home, which rose 1.4% and brought the annual increase in this index up to 8.6%.

In a statement on Thursday morning, President Joe Biden pointed to the conflict in Ukraine as a key contributor to the latest jump in prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies