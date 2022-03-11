 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 13:47
HomeBusiness News

Major hotel chain suspends Russian expansion

Marriott International has paused opening new hotels and investing in the country
Major hotel chain suspends Russian expansion
© Getty Images

Hotel chain Marriott announced on Thursday that it has decided to suspend all future hotel development and investment in Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. Existing hotels in the country will continue to operate.

The company will also close its corporate office in the country, joining its peers Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels, which announced similar moves on Wednesday.

“Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open,” Marriott said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies