 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 13:04
HomeBusiness News

Russia’s SWIFT ban will boost non-dollar trade, says Turkish exporters union

Severing the country from the global payment system is likely to expand trade in national currencies
Russia’s SWIFT ban will boost non-dollar trade, says Turkish exporters union
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

Disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system will boost trade between Russia and Turkey in the two countries’ national currencies, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly.

“Despite sanctions and restrictions [against Russia], Turkish lira exports increased by almost 100% in February this year,” the National Union of Turkish Exporters said on Friday, as cited by the TASS news agency.

The organization said the SWIFT ban would have no impact on the supply of Turkish agricultural products to Russia, although payment delays were possible.

Turkey may use ruble for Russia trade – media READ MORE: Turkey may use ruble for Russia trade – media

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement on settlements and payments in national currencies in October 2019. Turkey is expected to expand its infrastructure to accept electronic transfers via Mir, the Russian alternative to SWIFT, and to connect its banks and businesses to the analog financial messaging system of the Central Bank of Russia, to provide an alternative to Visa and MasterCard, which are currently restricted from use in Russia.

In February, Russia was challenged with a wave of consolidated sanctions from the US and its Western allies. Among other penalties imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, its financial system, energy exports, and forex reserves have been targeted. Seven Russian banks have been severed from SWIFT, effectively denying them access to international markets.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies