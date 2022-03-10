 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 15:51
HomeBusiness News

Major payment system suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

Western Union becomes the latest in a string of financials to quit over Ukraine war
Major payment system suspends operations in Russia, Belarus
© Getty Images / Omar Marques

International money transfer system Western Union has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the US-based payments company unilaterally stopped working with Russia’s Promsvyazbank, an institution that was placed on the sanctions list by Washington.

Western Union is the latest in a string of financials to leave Russia in the wake of the war with Ukraine and ensuing sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, and other nations.

READ MORE: What will the blowback be from anti-Russia sanctions?

US credit card firms Visa and MasterCard had already restricted operations in Russia, only allowing transactions within the country. PayPal and American Express also suspended operations in the state, with Japanese credit card company JCB Corp. announcing similar plans. Some Russian banks on the sanctions list have also been cut off from the SWIFT international money transfer system.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies