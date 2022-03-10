Toyota ‘has no plans’ to leave Russia

The automaker says it has merely suspended deliveries due to logistics issues

Japanese automaker Toyota has no plans to leave the Russian market nor to close its car production plant in the country, the company’s press office said on Thursday.

It said deliveries of Toyota and Lexus vehicles to Russia had been temporarily suspended due to the disruption of logistics in the region. Foreign firms have faced supply chain problems due to the Western sanctions targeting the Russian economy over the country’s military involvement in neighboring Ukraine.

The company also dismissed reports that it planned to close its plant in Russia’s second city.

“Due to delays in the supply of components, the plant in St. Petersburg, which produces the RAV4 and Camry, has suspended its work since March 4, 2022. At the moment, all official Toyota and Lexus dealerships are operating as usual. There are no plans to leave the [Russian] market or close the plant,” Toyota said in a press release.

Automakers Ford, Renault, Hyundai, BMW, and Volkswagen have all announced the suspension of production in Russia.

