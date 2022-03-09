 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2022 10:20
Russia drops gold tax to encourage savers to dump dollars

Individuals no longer have to pay 20% VAT
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law that exempts individuals from value added tax (VAT) on the purchase of gold.

The measure is meant to provide support to Russian citizens, looking to invest their rubles, which have been depreciating in value amid Western sanctions.

Moscow has imposed restrictions on the purchase of some foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the euro, the common way for Russians to protect their savings in the past.

The document was published on the state portal for legal information. Corresponding amendments have also been made to the Russian Tax Code.

The new legislation is retroactive and applies to purchases made since March 1.

Previously, when buying physical gold, Russians had to pay 20% from the purchase in VAT. When selling the precious metal back to the bank, the VAT paid was not returned.

