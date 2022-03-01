 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 13:12
HomeBusiness News

Shell, Total quit Russian ventures

Energy giants cut ties over war in Ukraine
Shell, Total quit Russian ventures
© Getty Images / picture alliance

UK-based Shell and French-based Total on Tuesday announced they were severing ties with Russia following sanctions placed on Moscow over its ongoing military conflict with Ukraine.

Total said it will not invest in new projects in Russia, adding that its board condemns Russia's actions and “expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering the consequences and the Russian people who will also suffer the consequences.

The energy company noted its approval of all sanctions imposed against Russia and pledged to comply with them, despite the possible impact on its activities.

Shell said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom, with the company’s CEO Ben van Beurden saying he is “shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine.” 

Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction. We cannot – and we will not – stand by,” van Beurden said.

Nord Stream 2 forced to lay off staff, may file for bankruptcy READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 forced to lay off staff, may file for bankruptcy

The decision means that Shell will pull out of its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

The oil company will also withdraw from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, where it holds a 10% stake worth around $1 billion. The pipeline’s long-awaited certification was put on hold by Germany last week.

Shell's decision follows similar steps announced by the UK’s BP and Norway’s Equinor ASA. Both companies on Monday said they would withdraw from their respective ventures in Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies