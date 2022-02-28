 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2022 13:53
HomeBusiness News

Russian Central Bank takes ruble off life support

Regulator says further interventions impossible due to EU, US sanctions over Ukraine crisis

Russian Central Bank takes ruble off life support
© Getty Images / designer491

The Central Bank of Russia has suspended currency interventions in support of the ruble, the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, announced on Monday. According to Nabiullina, the regulator is unable to carry them out because of Russia's assets freeze by US and EU member states.

"Due to restrictions on the use of foreign exchange reserves in dollars and euros, we did not carry out any interventions today. The government has announced a decision to introduce the mandatory sale of 80% of export earnings. This measure will ensure an even supply of foreign currency on the domestic fx market to meet the needs of importers and citizens. At the same time we are taking a number of steps to limit export of capital by non-residents," said Nabiullina.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US Treasury Department division responsible for sanctions enforcement, has prohibited US residents from engaging in any transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Finance Ministry, and the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Russian exporters ordered to convert most foreign currency to rubles
Read more
Russian exporters ordered to convert most foreign currency to rubles

"The Russia-related Sovereign Transactions Directive will disrupt Russia’s attempts to prop up its rapidly depreciating currency by restricting global supplies of the ruble and access to reserves that Russia may try to exchange to support the ruble," reads the statement published on the Treasury’s website on Monday.

To support the currency, Russia’s Ministry of Finance has ordered businesses that trade abroad to sell 80% of their foreign currency earnings and convert them to rubles.

Sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have sent the Russian currency plummeting to historic lows.

The ruble has lost about 30% of its value since the last trading day on Friday. On Monday, the Russian currency plummeted to as low as 109 rubles per dollar and to 122 rubles per euro before recovering some of the losses. The exchange rate for Tuesday, March 1 has been set at 93.5 rubles per dollar and 104.4 rubles per euro. 

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies