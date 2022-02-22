 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Feb, 2022 09:54
HomeBusiness News

Oil pushes toward $100 as Donbass tensions rise

Major crude benchmarks hit multiple-year highs
Oil pushes toward $100 as Donbass tensions rise
© Getty Images / Richard Hamilton Smith

Major global crude benchmark Brent nearly hit $100 a barrel on Tuesday, reaching its highest level in over seven years. Oil prices rose following Russia’s recognition of two breakaway republics in the Donbass region.

April futures of the European benchmark exceeded $99 per barrel, jumping by 4.18% to $99.38 at 08:22 GMT, data from London’s ICE exchange shows. The last time Brent exceeded $99 per barrel was in September 2014.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 4.7% to $94.45 a barrel by 09:00 GMT, with a session-high of $94.92, edging closer to its own six-year high it reached last week.

READ MORE: Ruble rumbles, Russian market tumbles as Moscow recognizes Donbass

The oil market is closely monitoring growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine over Moscow’s recognition of the breakaway Donbass republics. There are fears that a potential military conflict or subsequent sanctions against Moscow may lead to disruptions in Russian energy supplies to Europe and the global market.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US
'The mouse kills the cat': Augusto Cesar Sandino's rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed
Why Russia and the West failed to create a united Europe after the USSR collapsed FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies