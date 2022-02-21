Germany takes issue with popular Tesla feature – media

The safety of the car’s self-driving mode is reportedly in question

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is looking into Tesla’s Autopilot feature to assess whether it is safe to use on the country’s roads, Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

The KBA is reportedly working on the probe along with the Netherlands’ transport agency, which is responsible for approving Tesla cars across the EU.

Tesla’s automated driving feature, or ‘automated lane changing system’, is available to Tesla owners as an upgrade on some of its models.

Neither Tesla nor the authorities have commented on the report so far.

Tesla’s Autopilot has faced scrutiny following a string of accidents involving Tesla cars last year, some of them fatal.

Just last week, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a second investigation relating to the feature after several owners filed complaints that the cars were unexpectedly braking at highway speeds.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section