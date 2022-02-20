Best electric vehicle revealed, and it is not Tesla

Tesla’s Model 3 loses first spot in annual ranking of EVs

Electric carmaker Tesla’s Model 3 has lost its best electric vehicle crown – after holding it for two years – to Ford Mustang Mach-E, according to a ranking by Consumer Reports published this week.

The Model 3 now occupies only third position in the ranking of EVs, behind the Mach-E and the Kia Niro. The ranking, which is based on a variety of factors including road tests and owner satisfaction reports, dethroned the updated version of the Model 3 for its yoke steering wheel, which was found difficult to use.

“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it,” the rankings report stated, praising Tesla car’s technology, long range, and “impressive charging network.”

“[Model 3 gives] a driving experience closer to a high-performance sports car than a sedan. But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it's more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and rides better,” the report stated. Recent accident reports also hurt the Model 3 rankings, leaving owners worried over the reliability of the car.

The Model 3 is the only Tesla vehicle that Consumer Reports recommends, although the non-profit product-testing publication used to be among Tesla's biggest fans. It even claimed the Tesla Model S was the best car it ever tested when it first reviewed it in 2013. This year, however, Tesla plunged seven spots to number 23 on Consumer Reports’ overall ranking of car brands.

