Automaker scraps app that lets you shop while driving

General Motors is discontinuing its in-vehicle ‘Marketplace’ because people just don’t use it

General Motors will discontinue the ‘Marketplace’ app that allows people to shop while driving due to low popularity among car owners and lack of growth, the company said on Friday.

The decision was made after a recent evaluation of the app’s services, according to GM spokeswoman Stephanie Obendorfer. She said the app will be scrapped starting next month, while GM currently has no replacement for it.

The automaker initially had high hopes for the app, which allows drivers to pay for things like gasoline or fast food, when it was introduced in 2017. It was downloadable in GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC cars in the US through their infotainment systems. The app was free of charge and included a few partnerships with dealers for service appointments and coupons, Shell and Exxon Mobil for gas, and Dunkin’ Donuts, as well as several others.

However, it failed to grow the partnership base and has been unpopular among GM car owners, with internal reports stating that out of millions of people, mere thousands used it.

