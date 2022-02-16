Jeep goes two-wheeling with new product

Razor unveils new electric scooter in collaboration with Jeep brand

The Jeep brand of Auburn Hills’ Stellantis has partnered with Razor Scooter to unveil an adult e-scooter designed expressly for off-road use.

The eco-friendly Jeep RX200, which comes in Army green, is designed to traverse rough terrain with 8-inch, air-filled pneumatic tires, allowing for a top speed over 12 mph. It is equipped with a wide standing platform and riser-style handlebars.

“Razor is always looking for creative ways to excite our riders and provide an exhilarating adventure,” says Jim Wagner, president of Razor. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the iconic Jeep brand to create the RX200, which is powerful enough for off-road capability to go explore the outdoors.”

The RX200, which is priced at $499, doesn’t have an official riding range in miles, but the company says it can go up to 40 minutes per charge. The scooter’s heavy duty tires have a knobby tread to handle rough terrain.

The name of Jeep has been featured on a slew of products, including the Jeep Wrangler Lego set, the Rubicon Buzzy Pedal Kart, and the North Face Recycled Beanie.

The release of the new e-scooter will be supported through cross-promotion marketing efforts by both the Jeep brand and Razor, including across social media platforms.

“Our collaboration with Razor to introduce its new electric scooter is a natural extension for the Jeep brand’s licensing portfolio,” says Kim Adams House, head of licensing and merchandising of all brands for Stellantis.

“With its rugged Jeep brand style-and-feel attributes, the Jeep RX200 is made for adventure, capturing the spirit of the brand’s core DNA to go anywhere and do anything.”

