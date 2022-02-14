 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2022 13:26
HomeBusiness News

Musk blames ‘fun police’ for Tesla’s recall over goat & fart noises

Boombox feature allowed drivers to play preset or custom sounds, which obscured warnings for pedestrians
Musk blames ‘fun police’ for Tesla’s recall over goat & fart noises
© Pixabay.com

Elon Musk has ribbed US regulators for forcing Tesla to recall more than half a million cars over safety concerns. The recall was due to their Boombox feature, a 2020 update that allows Tesla drivers to play sounds such as goat or fart noises outside the vehicle.

In a tweet on Sunday, Musk labeled the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) the “fun police” for forcing him to recall his product. “The fun police made us do it (sigh),” Musk responded to a Twitter follower who had asked him about the rationale behind the Boombox recall.

Last week, the NHTSA said the Boombox feature, which allowed Tesla drivers to play preset or custom sounds from an external speaker while the vehicle is moving, was increasing the risk of a crash. The regulator explained that the feature drowned out audible warnings for pedestrians, breaching safety standards in the US. Pedestrian warnings are required in all electric and hybrid vehicles, the NHTSA said, because EVs are quieter than cars with internal combustion engines.

READ MORE: Tesla faces huge recall over danger to pedestrians

It’s the fourth recall made public in two weeks, according to AFP, and the 11th recall in the past four months for the company. Last week, Tesla recalled 817,143 vehicles due to a chime that would not always sound if a driver’s seat belt was unbuckled. And just prior to that, the company recalled its “full self-driving” software, which had been programmed to roll through stop signs in certain circumstances.

The latest recall is a voluntary decision from Tesla after weeks of correspondence with the regulator. 

The company plans to remotely update its software to fix the Boombox problem, so that car owners won’t need to return to a service outlet to have the issue resolved. The update will disable the Boombox feature when the vehicle is in drive, reverse or neutral mode.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet'
Meet the westerners going child free to 'save the planet' FEATURE
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies