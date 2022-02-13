 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 08:15
HomeBusiness News

Booking.com fires thousands via video message

The travel website laid off nearly all of its customer service employees
Booking.com fires thousands via video message
© Getty Images / NurPhoto

Booking.com CEO Glenn Fogel fired 2,700 customer service staff via video message on Friday, amid reorganization plans. The company is transferring nearly all of its customer services to outsourcing giant Majorel in the second quarter of the year.

A total of 12 of the 14 Booking.com customer service departments across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas will fall under the reorganization. This is needed ensure the company remains “sufficiently flexible,” especially in quieter periods when fewer staff is needed, Fogel said in the video, as cited by Dutch News. For now, only the offices in Amsterdam and Manchester will not be affected.

All staff who fell under the reorganization were offered a six-month contract in Luxembourg-based Majorel, which provides customer services to companies worldwide.
The news outraged staff, leaving many worried that their work conditions will change if they accept the transfer to Majorel.

This is sad news given today with no pre-warning, no packages offered, no redundancy,” one of the workers affected told DutchNews.

This is the second mass layoff at Booking.com in two years. In total, 4,000 people have been fired from the company since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Boss fires 900 people via Zoom

It is also not the first time employees have been notified of being fired online without prior warning. In December last year, US mortgage lending startup Better.com fired 900 employees via Zoom webinar with no prior notice and just days before the holidays.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies