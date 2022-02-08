 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 12:21
HomeBusiness News

Don't ask for a raise, Bank of England tells Brits

Pay-increase requests hurt an economy battling record-high inflation, the regulator explains
Don't ask for a raise, Bank of England tells Brits
© Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Worker unions across the United Kingdom have lashed out at the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey for telling Britons to hold off on demands for higher pay, despite admitting that the cost-of-living crisis could last until 2024.

In an interview with the BBC last week, Bailey said that businesses should assert “restraint” in pay negotiations to help battle 30-year-high inflation. His comments came hours after the central bank had raised interest rates for the second time in three months.

When asked whether the regulator was asking workers not to demand big pay rises, Bailey, whose latest annual pay packet was worth over £575,000 ($779,309), said: “Broadly, yes.” He explained that while it would be “painful” for workers, some “moderation of wage rises” is needed to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.

“Telling the hard-working people who carried this country through the pandemic they don’t deserve a pay rise is outrageous,” general secretary of the pan-industry GMB trade union Gary Smith was quoted by CNBC as having said.

British energy bills about to skyrocket
Read more
British energy bills about to skyrocket

“According to Mr Bailey, carers, NHS workers, refuse collectors, shop workers and more should just swallow a massive real-terms pay cut at the same time as many are having to choose between heating and eating.”

A spokesperson for PM Boris Johnson has also rejected Bailey’s calls for wage restraint, saying it’s not the government’s role to “advise the strategic direction or management of private companies.”

Britain is currently battling skyrocketing living costs. Despite inflation hitting a 30-year high in December, wages have remained stagnant, putting intense pressure on household finances. Economists fear that soaring energy bills will push inflation to more than 7% by April, a higher rate than expected.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII
The Great Slaughter: A forgotten genocide of WWII FEATURE
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM?
‘You live like an animal’: Why can't the world win the fight against FGM? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies