 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 14:04
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin begins to climb again

Investors seem to have recovered their appetite for risk amid the recent stock market rally
Bitcoin begins to climb again
© Getty Images / sorbetto

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin, topped $40,000 for the first time in two weeks, surging nearly 10% and trading at around $41,550 per coin as of 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

On Friday, Bitcoin gained over 11% – its biggest single-day rise since mid-June 2021, and the first major rally after weeks of trading well below $40,000. The token also saw a 27% rise from the year’s low of $32,950.72, which it hit on January 24.

Despite two consecutive days of gains, Bitcoin remains well under its all-time high of around $69,000, which it reached in December last year.

Other tokens followed suit, with Ethereum passing the $3,000 threshold for the first time since January 21.

The crypto gains came alongside a rally in US stocks, with the tech-focused Nasdaq index ending the week up despite the volatile performance of certain stocks – Amazon experienced record growth, while Facebook-owner Meta Platforms suffered a historic plunge.

READ MORE: Digital currency makes Olympic debut

The crypto market also reacted positively to the news of North American crypto mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings boosting its Bitcoin holdings to about 8,595 BTC ($338 million). The move was dubbed a “mammoth increase” by crypto analysts.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative
The Epstein Files: US Bureau of Prisons bent facts to support suicide narrative FEATURE
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU
How the latest Ukraine escalation split the EU FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies