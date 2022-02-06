 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 06:02
Russia expands list of regions that can supply grain to China

Previously, only seven were allowed to trade the product with the neighboring state
Russia and China have agreed to expand the number of regions that are licensed to supply grain to China, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance department, Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement on Friday.

On February 4, as part of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China and the negotiations between the head of state and Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, bilateral agreements were adopted that expand the list and volume of grain supplied from Russia to China,” Rosselkhoznadzor said in its report.

Changes were made to a number of prior agreements, expanding both the list of regions that are allowed to trade, and the selection of products. Now all Russian regions are allowed to supply wheat, barley and alfalfa to China, while the authorities are also exploring the possibility of supplying peas.

The changes cancel the regionalization of shipments of wheat and barley from Russia to China. Now these grain crops can be imported to China from all over the Russian Federation,” the report says.

Previously, the list of suppliers included only seven Russian regions – Altai and Krasnoyarsk Territories, Chelyabinsk, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Amur, and Kurgan Regions. The list did not include the country’s leading grain-producing regions.

