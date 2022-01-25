 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2022 15:26
Billionaire predicts rise of China as US empire collapses

Ray Dalio compares political risks in the US with recent economic growth in China
© Getty Images

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates.

The US is in “relative decline,” while “China has been rising,” Dalio said on Monday during a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg. He noted that the US Federal Reserve has been “behind the curve” on monetary policy, adding that “rising interest rates means all other assets have to adjust.”

Dalio contrasted political risks in the United States with recent economic growth in China, saying there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major US political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.

“There is a worry that one should have about the divisiveness and what it means for each other,” he said.

The billionaire has long predicted that the Chinese economy will overtake the US in size to become much more powerful.

Earlier this month, Dalio praised China’s drive for common prosperity while urging nations including the US to narrow wealth gaps.

Top stories

