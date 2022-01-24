 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 14:47
HomeBusiness News

Trump’s social media venture becomes best-performing SPAC ever

Former president’s Digital World Acquisition sparked a retail trading frenzy
Trump’s social media venture becomes best-performing SPAC ever
© AFP / SAUL LOEB / AFP

Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), the company connected to a planned social media app backed by former US president Donald Trump, have rallied to outperform every other special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Digital World currently ranks as the best-performing SPAC stock ever, according to SPAC Research.

The outstanding performance comes despite the regulatory risks facing the merger. The shares ended trading at $73.12 on Friday, way above their $10 initial public offering price. That infers a valuation on the combined entity of close to $13 billion, including debt.

Moreover, DWAC’s share performance has boosted the average trading price of all 114 SPACs that have announced deals that are yet to close. According to SPAC Research, the average SPAC (excluding DWAC) is currently trading at $9.88 a share, below the average trust value of about $10.05.

Trump announces launch of new media group & social network to 'stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech'
Read more
Trump announces launch of new media group & social network to 'stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech'

In October, Trump announced plans to launch a new media company that will “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) simultaneously inked an $875-million deal to merge with a SPAC company called Digital World Acquisition Corp.

SPAC deals, also known as reverse mergers, have become very popular in recent years, with celebrities, former politicians and athletes getting involved. SPACs raise money from the public and promise to use those funds to acquire private firms. It’s an increasingly popular way for private companies to go public.

However, SPACs regularly come under regulatory scrutiny. Digital World disclosed in December that federal regulators have opened investigations into the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws around disclosure.

App Store currently lists February 21 as the date that Trump’s new social media app, Truth Social, will be available to download.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATUREExclusive
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies