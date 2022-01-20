 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022 10:27
HomeBusiness News

Will Ukraine crisis destroy Russian economy?

The West is threatening Russia with crippling sanctions over potential conflict with Ukraine
Will Ukraine crisis destroy Russian economy?
© Getty Images / Vasil Nanev / EyeEm

The Western media, as well as multiple US officials, have repeatedly warned of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine over the past few months and threatened Moscow with severe sanctions if this happens. Washington and its allies have cited the movement of Russian troops within the country’s vast Western territory as ‘proof’ of such plans. Moscow has consistently denied the allegations, insisting it has a right to carry out military maneuvers within its borders as it pleases.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies