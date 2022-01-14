 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 14:34
HomeBusiness News

Assets of world’s largest investment manager hit record $10trn

The New York-based multinational has been propelled thanks to a surge into ETFs
Assets of world’s largest investment manager hit record $10trn
© Getty Images / Spencer Platt / Staff

BlackRock has become the first public asset manager with assets reaching the $10 trillion milestone, reinforcing the company’s position at the top of the entire sector.

Assets under management stood at $10.01 trillion at the end of the quarter, up from $8.68 trillion recorded a year earlier.

The surge is attributed to flows into its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that soared from October through December. Investors added a net $104 billion into ETFs in the fourth quarter of 2021, the firm said on Friday in a statement. 

An ETF is a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity or other asset, but which can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange in the same way as a regular stock.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the reported amount of investment into ETFs is the highest since the first quarter of 2015.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s revenue from investment advisory, securities lending, and administration fees, which was its most significant segment, increased to $3.9 billion amid global dealmaking volumes soaring to a record high in 2021 and crossing $5 trillion for the first time.

This pop-icon shoe brand just had an ‘exceptional’ year READ MORE: This pop-icon shoe brand just had an ‘exceptional’ year

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock also gained from the latest rally in markets that saw the S&P 500, growing by 11% in the fourth quarter and by 27% in 2021. During the latest quarter, investors reportedly poured a net $169 billion into long-term investment vehicles, including ETFs and mutual funds.

“Our business is more diverse than ever before, delivering over 60% of 2021 organic base-fee growth with active strategies, including alternatives,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the adjusted profit was down 2.5% in the quarter ended December 31, from $1.57 billion, or $10.18 per share, one year earlier, to $1.61 billion, or $10.42 per share.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies