 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 12:39
HomeBusiness News

US proved oil reserves diminished by fifth

Proved oil reserves in the country reportedly slipped by 8.4 billion barrels last year

By Julianne Geiger for OilPrice.com

US proved oil reserves diminished by fifth
© Getty Images / Grafton Marshall Smith

Proved oil reserves in the United States slipped 19% over the course of 2020, from 44.2 billion barrels to 35.8 billion barrels, according to fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The new EIA data shows that throughout 2020, just three billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves were discovered in the US, with 1.2 billion barrels gained through adjustments, sales, and acquisitions. 8.8 billion barrels of proved reserves were lost due to net revisions, and 3.8 billion barrels were used up through the production of crude oil. The net change, according to the EIA, is 8.4 billion barrels, for a total loss of 19%.

Previous EIA data shows that this loss of 8.4 billion barrels is the largest loss of proven reserves since at least 2010. In fact, there is only one other year in the last decade where proved reserves in the US saw a loss: 2015.

One of the main reasons behind the loss in proved reserves in 2020 was the smaller gain through extensions and discoveries. In 2020, just 3.002 billion barrels of crude oil were discovered—that’s less than half of what was discovered in 2018 or 2019.

US oil output to set new record READ MORE: US oil output to set new record

The EIA named the Covid-19 pandemic as the main cause for the loss of proved oil reserves. With lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and travel restrictions, demand for transportation fuel dropped off dramatically. According to the EIA, “operators revised their proved reserves downward in 2020 and postponed developmental drilling.”

Feeling the pain more acutely, Texas—the state with the largest volume of proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate—had the largest net decrease in overall proved reserves, followed by North Dakota.

Utah, on the other hand, saw the largest net increase in proved reserves of crude oil and lease condensate. 

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies