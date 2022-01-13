 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
CEO reveals what she used embezzled $15mn for
© Getty Images / Buena Vista Images

The US chief executive of a German saw-blade manufacturer has been found guilty of stealing $15 million from the company to finance her travel, jewelry, and luxury clothes, as well as personal businesses she ran on the side.

Donna Osowitt Steele, of Taylorsville, North Carolina, joined Tigra USA in 1999, starting work in the shipping department. She was serving as its CEO when she was fired in January 2020.

Court documents showed Steele had used company credit cards, checks, and wire transfers to steal funds. She was accused of spending over $1 million on lavish trips, including $255,000 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and $155,000 at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in Hawaii.

Steele was also charged with spending over $200,000 of the company’s money on family wedding expenses, some $500,000 on jewelry, and more than $100,000 for flowers, plus another $100,000 on Gucci clothes and bags.

She transferred more than $350,000 in embezzled money to a high-end clothing and furniture business called Opulence by Steele that she created in 2013.

Steele faces up to 20 years in prison. She was ordered to surrender her passport and will be sentenced at a later date.

