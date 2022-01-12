 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 17:02
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin’s role in ‘digital asset revolution’ predicted

Crypto assets are no longer on the fringe of the financial system, says the IMF
Bitcoin’s role in ‘digital asset revolution’ predicted
© Getty Images / SEAN GLADWELL

A new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests crypto and equity markets have become increasingly interconnected across economies over time, which raises financial stability concerns.

IMF economist Tara Iyer said that “crypto assets such as Bitcoin have matured from an obscure asset class with few users to an integral part of the digital asset revolution.” She added that with such transition comes greater risks.

The research found that Bitcoin and Ether, which rarely correlated with major stock indexes before the pandemic, helped diversify risk for investors by acting as a hedge against swings in other asset classes. “But this changed after the extraordinary central bank crisis responses of early 2020,” said the report. The correlation coefficient between Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 has surged 3,600%, going from 0.01 to 0.36 after April 2020.

READ MORE: Crypto ATMs in hot water for alleged human & drug trafficking

“Given [crypto assets’] relatively high volatility and valuations, their increased co-movement could soon pose risks to financial stability especially in countries with widespread crypto adoption,” the IMF said.

It further called for a coordinated global regulatory framework “to guide national regulation and supervision and mitigate the financial stability risks stemming from the crypto ecosystem.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies