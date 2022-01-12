 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 15:29
Musk hits out at California over ‘bizarre anti-environment move’

The Golden State is set to vote on a proposal slashing incentives for rooftop solar systems
Tesla CEO Elon Musk © Getty Images / picture alliance / Contributor

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has opposed California’s solar tax initiative, accusing the state government of pushing “anti-environment” legislation.

The plan, put forward last month by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), would cut the amount of incentives available to people who install solar energy systems on their roofs. The proposal is due to be voted on later this month.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the proposal was a “bizarre anti-environment move by govt of California.” Earlier on Monday, Tesla launched a webpage to stop the initiative, calling on customers to complain to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the CPUC. According to the company, the proposed rules will result in the state having the highest solar fees in the United States.

Under the plan, California’s homeowners with solar panels would be paying a “grid access” fee of $8/kW of installed solar per month. That, according to Tesla, could effectively add about $50 to $80 to customers’ electric bills monthly.

Tesla, which is best known for its electric vehicles, also has a solar energy business. Tesla Energy sells traditional solar panels and the so-called solar roof, which installs a new roof on a customer's house with solar energy-producing shingles.

