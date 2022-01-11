 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 11:14
HomeBusiness News

Crypto CEO is now one of world’s richest

The Binance exchange chief has entered the ranks of the richest people on Earth, and the tally doesn’t even count his crypto holdings
Crypto CEO is now one of world’s richest
© Getty Images / NurPhoto

Changpeng Zhao, the man behind the major crypto exchange Binance, has a net worth of nearly $100 billion, but plans to give most of it away.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index calculations published on Monday, Zhao has an estimated net worth of at least $96 billion. Moreover, Bloomberg’s findings do not take into account Zhao’s personal crypto holdings, which means his actual fortune may be much bigger.

In any case, Zhao’s estimated fortune now rivals those of Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. As for his fellow crypto entrepreneurs, Zhao’s closest rivals are FTX exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, with an estimated $15.4 billion, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, with some $8.9 billion, according to the Index.

However, Zhao, who comes from a Chinese-Canadian immigrant family and had to work at McDonald’s to support the household in his early years, “intends to give away most of his wealth, even 99% of his wealth,” a Binance spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday.

In his own Twitter post on Monday, Zhao urged his followers not to “worry about rankings” and “focus on how many people you can help.”

Crypto ATMs in hot water for alleged human & drug trafficking READ MORE: Crypto ATMs in hot water for alleged human & drug trafficking

“Unpopular opinion: instead of wealth rankings, there should be a ranking of charity and philanthropy efforts,” he wrote in a follow-up on Tuesday.

Binance is the globe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.6 billion on January 10, according to Statista.com. The exchange generated some $20 billion of revenue in 2021.

Binance faced regulatory clampdowns last year, along with other crypto exchanges. It was banned in the UK and faced other hurdles in several countries, including Canada. Zhao, however, welcomed the possibility of tightening regulations on the crypto sphere, writing in an open letter that “clear regulations are critical for continued growth” and are “positive signs that an industry is maturing,” which helps set “the foundation for a broader population to feel safe to participate in crypto.”

According to Bloomberg, Zhao owns 90% of Binance. He declined to comment on Bloomberg’s findings, and the exchange disputed the accuracy of the calculations.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies