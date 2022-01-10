 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 16:53
HomeBusiness News

Furniture giant slashes sick pay for unvaxxed staff

Unvaccinated Ikea workers in the UK may be left with little more than $100 a week in case of self-isolation
Furniture giant slashes sick pay for unvaxxed staff
© Getty Images / Julian Finney

Furniture maker Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated UK employees who self-isolate after exposure to Covid-19 to the state minimum, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Unvaccinated co-workers without mitigating circumstances who have been identified as close contacts of a positive case [of Covid-19] will be paid Statutory Sick Pay,” Ikea UK said in the statement.

This means that the majority of unvaccinated Ikea employees will receive a mere £96.35 (around $130) per week while self-isolating, while the usual average pay for a store employee is £400-450 ($540-610) a week.

The statement added that unvaccinated employees who test positive with Covid-19 will be paid full company sick pay, as will those who are fully vaccinated or have not been vaccinated due to mitigating circumstances, like pregnancy or other medical conditions.

“We know this is a highly emotive topic and we appreciate there are many unique circumstances. As such, all will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” the statement stressed.

The furniture retailer currently employs over 10,000 people across its 22 UK stores.

IKEA to hike prices by nearly 10% READ MORE: IKEA to hike prices by nearly 10%

Under UK regulations, vaccinated citizens are not required to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid-19. But unvaccinated people notified of such a contact through the National Health Service Test and Trace scheme are required to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

The new move to pay minimum wage to unvaccinated workers forced to self-isolate has raised concerns among British unions, who have complained that the minimum pay is too low and may force people to ignore self-isolation rules and thereby spread the infection. However, many companies across the UK have said that self-isolating regulation only increases the workforce shortage which has been plaguing the country since the pandemic began.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies