10 Jan, 2022 13:18
Tesla owner uses Model 3 to mine for crypto

San Francisco resident hooked up graphic processing units directly to the electric vehicle’s battery
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Cryptocurrency mining, which is an energy-intensive process, usually requires a computer and a lot of power. However, some are coming up with inventive ways of generating crypto coins.

San Francisco-based Siraj Raval told CNBC he runs free bitcoin mining software on his Apple Mac mini M1 and powers the computer by plugging an inverter into the 12-volt power socket located in the center console of his car. He has also linked interconnected graphics processing units or GPUs to the ‘frunk’ of his Tesla, running those machines off the car’s internal battery. Raval explained that he buys used GPUs on eBay, which helps to save money.

The man said he risks voiding his car warranty, but says it’s worth it. According to him, over the course of 2021 he was netting from around $400 to $800 a month even during crypto’s slump.

Raval said he’s very optimistic about the earning potential for his Tesla, even though he has to pay to charge it. If he drives the car for a few hours on a daily basis, it needs a charge once every week and a half, putting his monthly bill at anywhere from $30 to $60.

Raval estimated that he mines roughly 20 hours a day off his Tesla battery. He said that he plans to make his Tesla a fully autonomous robotaxi that earns crypto anytime it’s not driving.

