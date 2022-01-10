 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 08:48
HomeBusiness News

Kazakhstan, Libya supply cuts push oil higher

Crude price rally initiated by riots and maintenance operations continued on Monday
Kazakhstan, Libya supply cuts push oil higher
© Getty Images / ImagineGolf

Oil prices were up on Monday following days of supply shortfalls in Kazakhstan and Libya.

Global benchmark Brent crude gained 35 cents, or 0.4%, rising to $82.1 a barrel at 08:00 GMT. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was also up 37 cents, or 0.5%, trading at $79.27 a barrel.

Overall, oil prices jumped 5% last week following protests in Kazakhstan, which disrupted train lines and triggered a production plunge at the country’s major oilfield, Tengiz. According to a note to Reuters from Chevron, Kazakhstan’s Tengizchevroil (TCO) is currently taking steps to push production back to normal levels there. 

Pipeline maintenance in Libya also affected global prices, as production there dropped to 729,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last year’s high of 1.3 million bpd, down over 40%.

Apart from supply issues, oil prices are also affected by rising global demand and what some consider minor output increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+. 

READ MORE: Bitcoin dives after Kazakhstan kills internet

The group, however, expects an oversupply on the oil market this year and has kept its supply additions for January at the level agreed upon last summer. In July, OPEC+ decided to gradually boost output by 400,000 bpd each month to restore production, which had been cut in 2020 following a plunge in demand as Covid-19 lockdowns hit travel and economic activity.

This article was originally published on Oilprice.com

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies