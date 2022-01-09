 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 10:12
HomeBusiness News

Bitcoin racks up longest losing streak in nearly half a decade

The world’s cryptocurrency pioneer continues to slip towards key psychological threshold of $40,000
Bitcoin racks up longest losing streak in nearly half a decade
© Global Look Press / Jaap Arriens

The world’s biggest digital asset, bitcoin, fell for a seventh straight day, marking its longest losing streak since 2018, as the crypto market contends with new strains of Covid-19, inflation and a hawkish turn of the US Fed.

The steep sell-off, attributed to these factors, sent bitcoin plummeting to $40,800 at one point, marking a daily decline of 2.3%. The cryptocurrency bounced back and was changing hands at around $41,664 per token, still nearly 1% down, at 09:20 GMT.

Bitcoin’s stretch of losses became the longest recorded since the downturn of July 30 through August 4, 2018. Back then, the digital currency slid 17%, with further losses eventually seeing bitcoin tokens flatten out at $3,200 before finding support.

The latest decline comes as investors’ appetite for riskier assets is sapped due to signals that the US Federal Reserve is beginning discussions on whether to take more aggressive steps to tackle an inflation rate now at its highest in almost four decades.

READ MORE: Bitcoin suffers worst slump in months

Bitcoin has reportedly benefited in recent years from the Fed’s ultra-loose, emergency monetary policy since the coronavirus hit the economy, the reversal of which is seen as a new problem for bitcoin.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies