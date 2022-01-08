 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2022 13:59
HomeBusiness News

Analysts reveal why Beijing is going after Russian gas

China is striving to diversify its energy supplies amid growing tensions with Australia
Analysts reveal why Beijing is going after Russian gas
Welding of first joint at Power of Siberia gas pipeline. © gazprom.com

Energy-hungry China is reportedly looking to boost its purchases of natural gas from Russia due to the ongoing trade row with Canberra, which may put at risk deliveries from Australia, China’s number one gas supplier.

China, the world’s largest natural gas consumer, heavily relies on energy imports. In 2020, the country purchased 43% of its gas requirements from abroad, including 89 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG) and 46 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas, according to data revealed by the General Administration of Customs. 

The trade data compiled by Refinitiv shows that Australia was China’s biggest supplier of gas in the first nine months of last year, followed by the US, another country whose relations with Beijing have been in steady decline in recent years.

A second supply channel with Russia “will partly meet China’s rising demand and also help diversify its imports,” according to Tian Miao, a senior analyst with Everbright Sun Hung Kai, as quoted by SCMP.

China triples coal purchases from Russia after banning Australian imports READ MORE: China triples coal purchases from Russia after banning Australian imports

Trade and diplomatic tensions between China and Australia have been increasing for several years, especially after Canberra banned Chinese vendors from its 5G rollout. The situation worsened when Australia backed a US call for an international probe into Beijing’s alleged role in the Covid-19 outbreak.

As a result, Beijing has slapped high tariffs on Australian wine, while China’s purchases of Australian coal reportedly dropped by an enormous 89.7% from January-November 2021. The Australian government has retaliated by killing two deals under China’s Belt and Road Initiative between the state of Victoria and China.

Russian natural gas is currently being sent from Far-Eastern Yakutia to China through the Gazprom-operated Power of Siberia pipeline, which first became operational in December 2019. Meanwhile, the projected Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is expected to pump 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually to northern China.

Russia looks to replace banned Australian coal exports to China READ MORE: Russia looks to replace banned Australian coal exports to China

“Just as it makes sense for the EU to use [liquefied natural gas] as a political hedge… it makes sense for China to use Russian pipeline gas as a political hedge or backup for its high reliance on LNG – large amounts of which come from Australia and the United States, with whom Beijing’s relations have deteriorated over the past years,” said Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, as quoted by SCMP.

So far, the ongoing dispute between Canberra and Beijing has not extended to LNG or iron ore. However, Australia received no new long-term supply contract from China in 2021, according to data tracked by market intelligence provider OilChem.net, which also disclosed that some of its market share had been eroded by Qatar, Russia and the US.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies