 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakh president authorizes use of lethal force against protesters 'without warning'
7 Jan, 2022 09:02
HomeBusiness News

Crude rally continues amid Kazakhstan turmoil

Escalating tensions in the former Soviet state, together with Libyan outages, send futures surging
Crude rally continues amid Kazakhstan turmoil
© Getty Images / Anton Petrus

Global prices for crude oil saw a sharp increase on Thursday, extending the gains recorded during the previous session, as bloody unrest continues to sweep Kazakhstan, an OPEC+ oil producer.

The global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38% to $82.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 0.38% to trade at $79.76 per barrel. Both contracts were trading at their highest since late November.

The latest increase comes as Kazakhstan – the second-largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union, with a daily output of around 1.6 million barrels – is shaken by violent anti-government protests. The nationwide unrest, which has resulted in numerous deaths, was initially prompted by a liberalization of road fuel prices.

On Thursday, US energy multinational Chevron, which operates the country’s primary oil field, Tengiz, reported a reduction in output, citing the disruption of train lines by some of its contractors in support of the protests.

Uranium prices surge as world’s top supplier rocked by riots READ MORE: Uranium prices surge as world’s top supplier rocked by riots

“TCO production operations continue. However, there has been a temporary adjustment to output due to logistics,” Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan, with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil (TCO) joint venture, said in a statement.

To add to the Kazakh turmoil, Libyan oil output is reportedly down by more than 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to pipeline maintenance and oilfield shutdowns.

Earlier this week, OPEC+ – a group that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia, and other producers – agreed to add another 400,000 bpd of supply in February, as it has done each month since August.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the world’s number-one oil exporter, reportedly cut the official selling price for all grades of crude for its Asian clients in February by at least $1 per barrel.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies