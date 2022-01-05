 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jan, 2022 15:31
HomeBusiness News

Taiwan cheers rum producer to make China feel sour

‘A toast to that,’ the island says, and buys Lithuanian liquor destined for the mainland
Taiwan cheers rum producer to make China feel sour
© Getty Images / Marian Vejcik Slovcar

Taiwan’s government-owned liquor and tobacco company has bought a shipment of Lithuanian rum that had been bound for, but blocked by mainland China.

In a statement on Monday, Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor (TTL), a firm wholly owned by the Finance Ministry, said it had stepped in and bought the entire Lithuanian rum shipment, which had been “drifting at sea,” after it discovered that China had refused its customs clearance.

TTL said the move to buy some 20,400 bottles of dark rum made by MV Group Production had been an effort to support Lithuania amid that country’s escalating tensions with Beijing.

TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum, and brought it to Taiwan. Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that,” the company said, cited by the South China Morning Post.

READ MORE: China follows through on its vow to ‘punish’ Lithuania over Taiwan

Lithuania recently accused China of blocking its imports, after Taiwan – a self-ruled island Beijing considers part of its territory – opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius in November. China said in December that Lithuania would end up in “the garbage bin of history” for having supported Taiwan.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies