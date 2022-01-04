 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 14:02
HomeBusiness News

Best auto stock of 2021 named

A US motor industry veteran became last year’s best performing auto stock, beating popular electric car icon Tesla
Best auto stock of 2021 named
© Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

Ford Motor shares soared nearly 140% in 2021, making it the year’s best performing stock among automakers.

Ford by far outperformed Elon Musk’s electric car maker Tesla, its own larger rival General Motors, and a flock of popular electric car start-ups.

In comparison, according to FactSet, Tesla stock gained only 49.8%, Volkswagen was up 41.2%, and General Motors 40.8%. Stellantis stock grew 10%, while ‘Tesla killer’ Rivian saw a mere 2.9% growth.

Analysts say Ford has drawn investor interest after the carmaker took a different direction under its new leader Jim Farley. He introduced the Ford+ restructuring plan, under which more attention was given to building electric vehicles, including the upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup. The model has already attracted some 200,000 reservations ahead of its launch at US dealers this spring, and Ford on Tuesday pledged to double annual production capacity for the vehicle.

READ MORE: Disney & Boeing among worst stocks of 2021

We’re executing our plan and we’ll continue to do that so every business in our portfolio has a sustainable future. If not, we will restructure it,” Farley stated in a January 2021 interview, as cited by CNBC. In the 15 months or so with Farley at the helm, Ford shares have soared 200%.

They closed at $20.77 apiece in 2021, up by 136.3% on a yearly basis, with Ford market capitalization settling at roughly $83 billion.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies