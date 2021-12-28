 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2021 17:13
Minister wants food price hikes

German agriculture minister’s suggestion comes as inflation surges
Germany’s new agriculture minister, Cem Ozdemir, has called for the price of foodstuffs and agricultural goods to be raised so citizens appreciate the value of food.

He told Bild am Sonntag over the weekend that “giveaway prices” drive “farms into ruin, prevent better animal welfare, promote the extinction of species, and pollute the climate.”

“Sometimes I get the feeling that a good engine oil is more important to us than a good salad oil,” Ozdemir said, adding that, while foodstuffs should not be turned into luxury goods, prices must more clearly reflect “the ecological reality.”

The minister’s push is in line with his Green Party’s policy, but it comes at a time when inflation is at a three-decade high, with food prices in Germany having risen by 4.5% this year.

Ozdemir’s proposal has been widely criticized, with the Christian Democratic Union MP and Member of the European Parliament Dennis Radtke saying on Twitter: “Anyone who simply increases taxes and drives prices up does not change the conditions. Farmers don’t profit, little people are punished. You have to be able to afford green.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

