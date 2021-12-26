 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2021 12:58
HomeBusiness News

Uzbekistan becomes world’s 5th country with a GTL plant

Uzbekistan launched its first gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant on Saturday, aiming to cut dependency on imports of oil products by converting domestically produced natural gas into valuable synthetic liquid fuels.
Uzbekistan becomes world’s 5th country with a GTL plant
A view shows the Uzbekistan GTL gas-to-liquids plant in Qashqadaryo Region, Uzbekistan, December 24, 2021. © Reuters / Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov

The project, known as UzGTL and located in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province, is worth $3.6 billion.

The plant will produce 1.5 million tons a year of synthetic liquid fuels such as kerosene, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas, production director Kidirbay Kaypnazarov said.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who attended the launch ceremony, said UzGTL would annually produce import-substituting liquid fuels worth $1.5 billion from $500 million worth of natural gas, reaching full capacity by the end of next year.

This new innovative technology enables us to increase production of either kerosene or diesel depending on their market prices,” Mirziyoyev stated. He noted that Uzbekistan currently imports oil and gas products worth $1 billion.

New leader in LNG exports about to emerge READ MORE: New leader in LNG exports about to emerge

The plant is intended to process 3.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The gas will be supplied by the nearby Shurtan gas field and processing plant.
According to officials, UzGTL is capable of producing 307,000 tons of aviation kerosene, 724,000 tons of diesel fuel, 437,000 tons of naphtha, and 53,000 tons of liquefied gas annually. The plant can operate in five different modes and adaptively increase the output of those products for which more orders have been received.

There are currently five GTL plants operating globally, including two Shell projects in Malaysia and one in Qatar, as well as a Sasol plant in South Africa and a joint venture between Sasol and Chevron in Qatar. One more GTL plant in Nigeria is currently under construction. Three more plants have been proposed in the US.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies