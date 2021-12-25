 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Dec, 2021 11:44
Less than 10% of Bitcoin left

The supply of Bitcoin is dwindling, with only around 6% of the token left in circulation on cryptocurrency exchanges, data from Cryptorank shows.
©  Worldspectrum / Pexels

According to the firm’s findings, around 1.3 million bitcoins, or 6.3% of the total supply, is currently held on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The decrease in supply should not come as a shock, analysts say, after Bitcoin halved last year when its block reward was cut in two. The token’s availability on exchanges followed, gradually dropping over the year. The December figure is the lowest recorded in 2021, after the previous low of 7.3% in July.

Also, the largest crypto platform, Coinbase, which used to have more tokens in circulation than all other exchanges combined, appears to be losing its dominance. The US-based exchange dropped from having 50.52% of Bitcoin’s total circulation in its wallets earlier this year to 40.65% this month.

Fearing further volatility in the price of Bitcoin, many investors lock away their tokens in ‘cold storage’, or offline wallets, separate from internet access and therefore considered one of the safest methods for holding Bitcoin, analysts say. Others continue to store bitcoins on exchanges while not trading them, which means the actual volume in circulation may be even lower than 1.3 million.

Unless Bitcoin passes the $50,000 threshold again, its circulation may drop even lower, analysts predict.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

