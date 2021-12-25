Champagne outperforms tech giants & Bitcoin in 2021

The bubbly drinks have surged in price on online platforms this year, with gains topping those made by all major financial market assets, including Bitcoin, Tesla, and Microsoft.

Salon le Mesnil’s 2002 vintage bottle soared over 80% in value in 2021 on LiveTrade, which runs the ‘Bordeaux Index’ of alcoholic drinks, as well as on another wine platform, Liv-ex, now selling around $15,700 a bottle. This is more than what Bitcoin accomplished with its 75% rise, and far more than the 18% gains by the NYFANG + TM stocks index (Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google).

Other eye-catchers were Krug’s 2002 and 1996 vintages and Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2006, which gained over 70% in price. The most traded champagnes of the year were Cristal’s 2012 and 2013 bottles.

Overall, a record 220,000 champagne bottles were traded on LiveTrade in 2021 at an average bottle price of $308.5, with a 10th of all bottles traded showing price gains of over 30%. Champagne represents 15 of the 20 biggest price gains on the platform in 2021.

Also, in the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, champagne was the best performing sub-index with a 33.8% gain year-to-date.

