Champagne outperforms tech giants & Bitcoin in 2021
Salon le Mesnil’s 2002 vintage bottle soared over 80% in value in 2021 on LiveTrade, which runs the ‘Bordeaux Index’ of alcoholic drinks, as well as on another wine platform, Liv-ex, now selling around $15,700 a bottle. This is more than what Bitcoin accomplished with its 75% rise, and far more than the 18% gains by the NYFANG + TM stocks index (Tesla, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google).
Other eye-catchers were Krug’s 2002 and 1996 vintages and Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2006, which gained over 70% in price. The most traded champagnes of the year were Cristal’s 2012 and 2013 bottles.
Overall, a record 220,000 champagne bottles were traded on LiveTrade in 2021 at an average bottle price of $308.5, with a 10th of all bottles traded showing price gains of over 30%. Champagne represents 15 of the 20 biggest price gains on the platform in 2021.
Also, in the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, champagne was the best performing sub-index with a 33.8% gain year-to-date.
