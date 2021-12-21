 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
P&G recalls hair products over grave health risk

21 Dec, 2021 16:54
Procter & Gamble (P&G) has issued a voluntary recall of nearly three dozen of its aerosol hair products after recent reports that indicated traces of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

The company said on the website of the US Food and Drug Administration that it had begun a full review of its aerosol products under the Aussie, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Waterless brands. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from its Hair Food and Old Spice brands were also included in the recall.

“The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays,” P&G said.

Benzene is a colorless chemical that evaporates when it is exposed to air. It is classified as a human carcinogen, which, according to the American Cancer Society, can result in leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders.

P&G said, “Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

