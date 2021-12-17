 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU inflation soars to 30-year high

17 Dec, 2021 12:35
© Getty Images / Guido Mieth
Annual consumer inflation in 19 EU states surged last month to a record 4.9% from 4.1% a month earlier, data from the European statistical agency Eurostat shows.

A price increase of this scale was last recorded in the bloc in July 1991.

The figure, however, was in line with the Daily FX analysts’ forecast and the preliminary estimate.

The rise is a giant leap from last year, when Europe recorded a deflation of 0.3%.

In November alone, consumer prices in the euro area jumped by 0.4%.

Core annual inflation, which excludes volatile costs on energy and unprocessed food, also surged to 2.6% from 2% last month.

Experts say that higher energy prices and lingering supply chain disruptions are the key drivers of the price surge, having significantly slowed the EU’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

