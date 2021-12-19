 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia saving gold & kopeks for rainy day

19 Dec, 2021 09:34
Russia’s forex reserves have surged $2.7 billion in the week through December 10, with total holdings amounting to $622.8 billion, according to data revealed by the country’s Central Bank.

The latest growth came amid the planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market reassessment, the regulator said.

In 2020, Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves saw substantial growth of 7.5%, and totalled $595.8 billion.

Last month, the deposits reached a record high of $626.3 billion, marking weekly growth of as much as $4.1 billion.

The Central Bank has managed to double its reserves over the past six years after they plunged to $356 billion in 2015. The government had to spend around $250 billion to bail out the economy during the 2014 oil price crisis.

