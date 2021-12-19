Russia saving gold & kopeks for rainy day
The latest growth came amid the planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market reassessment, the regulator said.
In 2020, Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves saw substantial growth of 7.5%, and totalled $595.8 billion.
Last month, the deposits reached a record high of $626.3 billion, marking weekly growth of as much as $4.1 billion.
The Central Bank has managed to double its reserves over the past six years after they plunged to $356 billion in 2015. The government had to spend around $250 billion to bail out the economy during the 2014 oil price crisis.
