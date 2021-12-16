 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Bank warns Bitcoin value could drop to zero

16 Dec, 2021 10:38
Get short URL
Bank warns Bitcoin value could drop to zero
© Unsplash / Executium
A senior official at the Bank of England has questioned the value of Bitcoin, which soared to $68,000 last month, citing the currency’s volatility and warning that digital assets could theoretically or practically drop to zero.

According to Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, fast-growing digital assets could pose a danger to the established financial system. 

Read more
Crypto platform glitch briefly makes traders trillionaires Crypto platform glitch briefly makes traders trillionaires

In an interview with the BBC, Cunliffe said that at present around 0.1% of British households' wealth was held in cryptocurrencies. And, if their value was to fall sharply, it could have a knock-on effect.

Cryptocurrencies are “growing very fast,” he explained, and are being integrated into the financial system; a significant change in price could affect other markets and established financial players.

“It's not there yet, but it takes time to design standards and regulations,” Cunliffe added.

Not everyone shares Cunliffe’s grim outlook. After reaching peak price in November, Bitcoin dropped back below $46,000 early this month. However, many experts believe the asset is on its way to passing the $100,000 mark. Bloomberg predicted earlier this year that Bitcoin could rise as high as $400,000 by the end of 2021.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies