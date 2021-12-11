 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

World’s drunkest nation may have to stay sober this Christmas

11 Dec, 2021 11:52
Get short URL
World’s drunkest nation may have to stay sober this Christmas
©  Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
Australia, recently revealed as the world’s drunkest country, is heading into this year’s festive season with a shortage of beer amid supply disruptions.

The country’s two largest brewers, Lion and Carlton & United breweries, recently reported delays and lower production of some of their most popular brews amid supply chain problems.

Read more
Drunkest country in the world revealed Drunkest country in the world revealed

A nationwide shortage of wooden pallets needed for transportation forced Lion to scale down production and shift their focus to the most popular brands. According to the company’s statement to Bloomberg, it is currently seeking alternatives for the missing pallets, while promising to do its best to keep its beer on store shelves.

Carlton & United, in turn, reported issues with shipments of Mexican-made Corona beer.

In the lead-up to Christmas we are distributing it fairly to retailers across Australia to help limit shortages,” a spokesperson for the firm said this week.

The situation has led to fears that retail chains might go as far as introducing limits on beer purchases in the coming months. However, as most of Australia’s beer is manufactured domestically and suffers less from supply bottlenecks, there may be some hope for drowning post-pandemic sorrows in a pint of beer this festive season after all.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies