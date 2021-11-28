 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Omicron news triggers bloodbath in crypto market

28 Nov, 2021 09:20
Get short URL
Omicron news triggers bloodbath in crypto market
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
The world’s number-one digital asset, bitcoin, has entered bear-market territory, having dropped 20% from its all-time high of around $69,000, as fears over the new Omicron coronavirus variant threw global investors into a panic.

The price of bitcoin fell below $54,000, marking a daily drop of nearly 8%. The slide to $54,321 brought it to its lowest level since early October.

Read more
‘Mutant’ virus attacks global oil ‘Mutant’ virus attacks global oil

Other cryptocurrencies were also down, with ether, the second-biggest, dropping over 10% to $4,059, and XPR falling 9.9% to under 95 cents. Others, such as dogecoin, dropped 8.3%, while shiba inu is down nearly 5%.

The major drop is attributed to a new, heavily mutated variant of the coronavirus. The new strain, named Omicron, was first reported to the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Mounting concerns over the new variant promptly evoked strict travel bans across the globe, with flights from South Africa and several neighboring states being barred by a growing number of nations.

The news also triggered selloffs in riskier assets, with stock markets around the world registering a decline earlier this week. US Treasury yields moved sharply lower, while bond yields moved inversely to prices. European stocks endured their worst session in more than a year, while US stock futures were sharply down.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies