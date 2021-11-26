 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bitcoin plunges as Covid rears its ugly head

26 Nov, 2021 11:02
Bitcoin dropped 6.7% Friday on reports of the aggressive new coronavirus variant from southern Africa, the spread of which threatens to bring the global economy to a halt.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading around $54,000 per coin, just a day after investors saw it set for a renewed breakout level above $60,000.

Alternative crypto tokens also tumbled, with ethereum losing nearly 6% by 10:20 GMT, while Solana, XPR, Polkadot and other most-traded coins also trading in the red.

The crypto market followed the plunge of the global equity markets in the wake of reports of the new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant first detected in Botswana, then South Africa, Israel and Hong Kong.

Amid growing fears that the world may have to reintroduce economically-painful lockdown restrictions, investors are scrambling to find low-risk assets.

