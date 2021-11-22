 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Biden nominates chairman of US Federal Reserve

22 Nov, 2021 14:35
Get short URL
Biden nominates chairman of US Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve building, Washington, US, May 1, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
US President Joe Biden has renominated Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve for a second term. The move had been widely anticipated by market-watchers.

“America needs steady, independent, and effective leadership at the Federal Reserve. That’s why I will nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Dr. Lael Brainard to serve as Vice Chair of the Board of Governors,” Biden’s official Twitter, reads.

The step signals continuity with the Fed’s current monetary policies at a time when Washington faces critical challenges, including rising inflation amid efforts to revive the slow economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Why don’t people like Joe Biden? Let me count the ways

Powell was appointed to his first term as Fed chair by former US President Donald Trump. Нe has led the central bank’s aggressive response to the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, keeping the key interest rate near zero despite rising prices for consumer goods.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies