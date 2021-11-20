 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

RT’s Boom Bust looks at how US Fed is creating money especially for Biden’s spending bill

20 Nov, 2021 14:20
Get short URL
RT’s Boom Bust looks at how US Fed is creating money especially for Biden’s spending bill
© AFP / Eva Hambach
The US House of Representatives has finally voted to pass President Joe Biden’s expansive $1.9 trillion social and climate spending bill. The central pillar of the president’s agenda must now go before the Senate.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by co-host Christy Ai to discuss how printing more money out of thin air could further damage the US dollar and contribute to inflation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies